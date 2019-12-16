Fayette County Extension will host a "2020 Farm Bill Decisions” program at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Opera House, corner of Main and Clark in Fayette. The program will present considerations for Iowa farmland owners and operators. The meeting will last about 2½ hours
“There are important decisions coming up this winter for both landowners and producers on Iowa farms,” said Melissa O’Rourke, Farm Management Specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Our goal is to assist as many farmers as possible. Our farm management specialists have scheduled more than 50 informational meetings across Iowa.”
Landowners – especially those who cash rent to farm producers – are encouraged to attend and learn more, as landowners will need to provide a release for PLC Yields to be updated by producers using 2013 thru 2017 crop production evidence.
There is no registration fee to attend, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged to allow planning for materials and seating. Pre-register by calling Fayette County Extension at 563-425-3331. Visit the Ag Decision Maker Farm Bill website or your county Extension office for a complete list of meeting times and locations.