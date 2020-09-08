Temperatures were in the 50s and rainy early in the week of Labor Day, with Fayette County coming off a moderate drought the week before, and Ron McClain had just finished digging potatoes.
“I’m in the process of still cleaning them up to take to the farmers market,” said McClain. who operates McClain Family Produce.
The farmers markets he's talking about are held Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot on First St. SW in Oelwein and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in Independence.
Other take-alongs include solid-hued white and orange pumpkins, butternut and some acorn squash, potatoes, tomatoes and eggplant.
“Tomatoes did really great this year,” he said, pointing out “200 pounds or so sitting on the table. Eggplants did really well this year. (I) planted 100 that I bought this spring (and have) three coolers now.”
“We could have used this rain about a month ago probably,” McClain said. “I had 3 ½ inches (of rain) the other night and it’s been raining off and on throughout the day today (Sept. 8).”
He counted just a trace of rain — under an inch — when the derecho passed through central Iowa on Aug. 10.
It has been an interesting year with the 2019 novel coronavirus spreading in the state starting in March.
Of business at the farmers markets, “It started out slow,” McClain said. “People have been careful.”
“We sanitize our tables before every market, wipe out the containers we put our produce in. It’s up to the customers if they want to wear a mask or not. We’re out in the open. I’m kind of at high risk — because I had a kidney transplant about (nearly) four years ago — but I don’t let it bother me too bad. I figure it’s not close contact,” not within six feet for 15 minutes or more. “People are real good about taking turns.”
“I have customers throughout the years I deliver to throughout the week,” he said.
“I always wear long sleeve shirts all summer long,” McClain explained, although it was cold during an interview, “because you’re more susceptible to skin cancer when you’ve had a transplant — because of the medication (taken) to keep the body from rejecting the transplant.”
Otherwise?
“So far so good.”
McClain is 53.
When McClain began attending the Oelwein Farmers Market 16 years ago, it was with his dad, Alfred McClain.
“Before that my dad farmed 530 acres, corn and soy,” McClain said. “I worked in town and helped him.”
Alfred McClain attended the markets the first few years while McClain was working retail in town and raising veggies for the market and flowers for himself.
Now his son, Brandon McClain, and girlfriend, Wendy Nourse, help out as they can.
“We have three-quarters of an acre between two acreages,” he said, which includes his dad’s acreage around the corner.
“When my dad retired I was still working in town and doing this,” McClain said. “It’s just been in the last five years that I have been doing strictly this.”
Six years ago, in the fall of 2014, McClain noticed his duties at Ace Hardware were getting tougher daily. Blood tests revealed high blood pressure and triple the normal creatinine levels, medical indicators of kidney failure. Four years ago, on Nov. 7, 2016, he received a kidney transplant at University Hospitals in Iowa City.
He later found his donor’s family on the Iowa Donor Network.
“He was 21 when he passed away,” McClain said. “I always honor him on his birthday which is coming up, I believe Sept. 18, and honor him again on the day of my transplant.”
He is adding crops slowly.
“Sometime this week we’re expecting six fruit trees,” McClain said. He already takes some McIntosh apples to market but “not a lot. (I) have Asian pear (and) Jonathan apple trees coming.”
McClain said he uses few “chemical” treatments.
“We do use some, mainly on cabbage during the summer,” he said. “Otherwise, very limited.”
“It’s kind of peaceful, relaxing, the gardening aspect of it,” he said. “As far as markets, you get to meet people each day and provide them with fresh foods to eat.”
It’s lower stress than retail, he said.
To anyone thinking of donating their organs, McClain had some thoughts.
“They should do it,” he said. “It’s as simple as putting it on your driver’s license when you get it renewed or you can do it online. You never know — might be someone you know that you can be helping.”
In a way, planting a crop or donating are both taking steps now for a brighter tomorrow.