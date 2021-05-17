Area residents should get ready for Summer Breakout professional wrestling coming to town for the Oelwein Celebration on Saturday, June 5. Brought to the area by 3XWrestling and Oelwein Celebrations, this troupe of male and female professional wrestlers will be available for a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. at City Park and take the stage for bell time at 6. There is $20 limited VIP seating and also free general admission, however, persons should bring their own chairs. For VIP tickets, or any information regarding the weekend events, call 319-283-0473.
The 3XWrestling is just part of planned Oelwein Celebration events June 4-6 at Oelwein City Park.
The theme for the weekend is simply “Celebrate Oelwein,” and events begin Friday, June 4, with food vendors opening at 5 p.m. just in time for supper in the park. The Bruce Bearinger Band will play from 6-9 p.m. New this year are Kids Cars & More pedal go-carts for all ages, to bring out the kid in all of us.
Saturday, June 5 kicks off with a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. This event begins and ends at the high school track in Husky Stadium. The 5K run/walk is a fundraiser for Oelwein Cross Country Team. Entry is $20 for adults and free for students. Registration forms can be printed from the Oelwein Celebration Facebook page or contact Jason Gearhart.
The annual Celebrations parade is set for 10 a.m. through downtown Oelwein from Steele Drive between the VFW and Advanced Auto, traveling south and ending at Sacred Heart Church parking lot. Parade entries are free, and businesses and organizations are encouraged to create an entry.
Food vendors at the park open at 11 a.m. and the American Legion Honor Guard will conduct an opening flag ceremony at noon.
Dan Hartman and the Kick It Band will play from 1-4 p.m. A bean bag tournament gets underway at 1 p.m.
During the afternoon Kids Cars & More pedal go-carts for all ages will be going on. There will be inflatables, hatchet throwing, and duck races at 3 p.m.
Live music by Teaser will play 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a pause to enjoy the spectacular fireworks at approximately 10 p.m.
Celebrate Oelwein continues Sunday with the Fire Department breakfast at the fire station 7:30 a.m. to noon.
An Oelwein Celebration worship service begins at 10 a.m. at the park. Area musicians are invited to perform with the worship band for the service.
Volunteers are still needed to help with events from the parade to the beverage tent, installations, marking vendor spots, and more. If you, your organization, your employees, or a neighborhood group can spare a couple of hours, it can help tremendously to the success of the weekend for everyone. Call 283-0473 to find out how to volunteer, join the worship band, or make a monetary contribution.
The Oelwein Celebration Committee encourages, but does not require face coverings and social distancing at this year’s events.