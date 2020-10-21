The Senior Life Solutions Program at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics has expanded to increase the amount of patients they are able to provide therapeutic services to in Fayette County. The program is located within Gundersen Palmer in West Union.
Gundersen Palmer’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults typically over age 65 struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one.
Individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers of depression and anxiety: recently experienced a traumatic event, lost a spouse or close family member; or have experienced loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities, changes in appetite, difficulty sleeping, loss of energy, a chronic health condition or diagnosis, feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks or feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness.
Following an individual assessment, patients meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other healthcare professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.
“We are beyond excited to start a second track for Senior Life Solutions," Gundersen Palmer Administrator Patrice Kuennen said in a news release. "Knowing individuals are using such a wonderful program to help with triggers of depression and anxiety is amazing. The success stories we hear from previous and current patients remind us why we are here.”
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral, or another healthcare professional.
For program details call 563-422-9722.