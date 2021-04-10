FAIRBANK — It has been an unusual year for those in the restaurant industry, but the co-owners of Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill in Fairbank are taking it in stride.
To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and give health care time to prepare, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a health emergency shut-down order mid-March last year that included restaurants and bars.
“(It was) right about St. Paddy’s Day,” recalled Nita Nuhiji, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Beni Rushiti.
“We did carryout only until the end of June,” she said. “Everybody supported us.”
They cut back their hours and staff at that time: “It was only me and my husband that worked.”
“Then we opened back up for dine-in at 50 percent capacity (and) everybody came back to work.”
They continued to follow the rules — social distancing, masks as required.
“Staff is still wearing them,” she said of the masks. Masking is no longer required of patrons before they sit down to eat. The governor lifted a mask order in early February citing that the surge at hospitals the state had seen mid-November was again declining — after a mid-level peak around the first of the year.
While the vaccine is administered to increasing numbers of the population, restaurant workers such as at Costa’s are doing their part.
“We wipe off the deck tables, salt, pepper, ketchup (condiments) every time they’re used,” she said. “We try to keep it sanitary. Which we did before.”
And hours are back to normal: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
GETTING STARTED
Nuhiji worked serving for her sister in Peosta at the Red Roof Diner for four years after graduating, starting in 2014, along with another mutual friend.
“Beni was a cook,” she said.
Then she heard about a restaurant and bar for sale in Fairbank. They visited, liked the facility, and arranged to purchase it from then-owners Kevin Kaufman and Denise Youngblut, keeping the name.
They opened on Sept. 15, 2018.
“I love what I do,” she said of choosing serving, noting she enjoys the people.
"You have to be a people person to do it,” she said.
She’s been through a pandemic and high waters, owing to the location right off the bike trail on the Little Wapsipinicon River at 99 E Main St., Fairbank.
“Whenever we get a lot of rain, we have to sandbag, if the water gets high,” Nuhiji said.
They sandbagged “the day we opened,” in May 2019, as told to the Daily Register last summer, and three times last year alone. Many community members have volunteered in the flood fights.
Customers have recognized her dedication during the pandemic, as well.
“People appreciated being open during COVID,” Nuhiji said. “They would say it and would come in and support us.”
She also recognized her employees for their teamwork and dedication.
“We have awesome employees,” she said. “They’re hard workers, good personalities and people love them.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” she said.