MercyOne, one of the largest health care systems in the state with more than 20,000 colleagues, including doctors and providers, celebrated its second birthday on Feb. 1. This date marks the uniting of 420 care locations across Iowa and neighboring communities to come together to advance the health and well-being of all patients.
“Over the past two years, we have made incredible progress in connecting care and services across Iowa and surrounding states, working to fulfill our purpose for every individual we serve to live their best life,” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz. “As we embark upon our third year as MercyOne, we look forward to welcoming new patients to our circle of care and continuing to provide quality, compassionate care to all communities we serve. Our purpose was put to the test this past year as we worked across MercyOne to protect Iowans and save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Our MercyOne family showed the true power of one in 2020.”
With safety in mind, MercyOne rapidly adopted the use of telehealth to provide care to patients while they stay at home during COVID-19 response. A telehealth appointment is with your regular primary care or urgent care provider in Oelwein, and an in-person follow-up appointment can be scheduled if needed.
For individuals who need to visit the facility in person, MercyOne has a designated area to keep patients who may be contagious away from others. The clinic and hospital have adopted several COVID-19 protocols, in addition to offering vaccinations to eligible members of the community. MercyOne also offers monoclonal antibody infusion therapy in Oelwein for the treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized adults and children ages 12 and older to prevent the escalation of symptoms.
“We’ve constructed negative pressurized space in several departments of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center,” said Jill Groth, site administrator of the hospital. “We’ve also set up a secure way to allow individuals to have window visits with their family members who reside at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.” The hospital also has new technology to clean and disinfect with an ultraviolet light robot, a recent purchase made possible through contributions to the Friends of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Another new technology made possible through community support to the Friends group is the ability for MercyOne Imaging teams to do calcium scoring - one of the most advanced methods available to detect heart disease in its earliest stages. This cash-only, 15-minute exam uses noninvasive, high-speed computed tomography (CT) to scan your heart and detect calcium deposits along the walls of arteries.
Taking into account other factors such as age, family history and cholesterol level, the calcium score measures your risk for heart disease. “Oelwein also has a new station for reading echocardiograms to see how your heart and valves are working,” said Groth. “Dr. Arpit Sothwal is a board-certified cardiologist who specializes in echocardiograms and visits Oelwein once a month.”
MercyOne Imaging also offers Advanced Body Composition assessments in Oelwein. These scans provide comprehensive measurements of the body, including the precise location of bone, fat and muscle mass. Scans are a great tool for people on weight management programs, as well as athletes in training.
MercyOne has a unified approach to connect its many points of care across Iowa and surrounding locations. The consolidated health system allows enhanced statewide coordination of medical expertise to ensure consistent patient care experiences across all MercyOne locations.
It is through this partnership that MercyOne will bring OB/GYN outreach to Oelwein this year and has recently added psychiatrist Dr. Bobbita Nag to increase access to behavioral health offerings via telehealth appointments. They join other specialists that also serve our local Oelwein community.
In December, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center hosted its annual Lovelights Project. This year the Auxiliary raised nearly $4,000 for the hospital from light sponsorships through individuals and businesses. Event organizers used an innovative approach to make sure this ceremony could continue with safety and social distancing in mind, a tradition that is nearly 30 years long.
“We’re very thankful for the outpouring of support of masks, food, notes, artwork, and donations in honor of our pandemic work,” said Ms. Groth. “We’re happy to provide compassionate care for individuals in the Oelwein community and surrounding area.”
MercyOne continues its partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to host a monthly mobile food pantry at the Oelwein Community Health Plaza. The food pantry is made possible through the help of MercyOne volunteers and serves around 300 households each month.
Elsewhere in the MercyOne local service area, the organization is celebrating re-accreditation of its Waterloo Cancer Center and Waterloo Breast Center, by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. To earn accreditation, these programs must meet a number of quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in comprehensive patient-centered care.
Through accreditation, individuals in Oelwein can be assured these facilities are meeting the highest standards of cancer care without having to travel a great distance. MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center is the only accredited cancer center within the eight-county area we serve, with both medical oncology and radiation oncology under one roof.
MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center is also the only accredited breast center in the area, with a breast surgeon located right in the center for your convenience. Oelwein has a tradition of hosting a Free Mammo Night in Oelwein each year, and for those needing transportation support to MercyOne facilities in Waterloo or Cedar Falls we offer complimentary van service.