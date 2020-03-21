February brought a new look to Oelwein Medical Center and Oelwein Family Medicine, with the installation of new signs reading MercyOne! The new signs provide a visual symbol to the progress of transitioning from the former organization, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare. The signs are just the latest change on top of ongoing work the past several months to complete an $870,000 expansion to add 2,000 square feet of space on the hospital campus.
"Our clinic expansion is scheduled to be done in April," said Jill Groth, who assumes her new role as site administrator at Oelwein Medical Center on Monday. Groth moves into the position after serving as director of clinic operations at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine, and MercyOne clinics in Fairbank, Allison, Arlington, Tripoli and Waverly. She fills the administrator role following the retirement of Terri Derflinger earlier this year.
"MercyOne's offerings in Oelwein have greatly expanded to include access to multiple specialists," she said. "Our additionwill accommodate the growing number of visiting specialists in the fields of Heart Care, Urology Care, General Surgery, Kidney Care, Behavioral Health Care, Occupational Health, and midwives." When finished, the new space will house seven additional exam rooms, a procedure room, two offices, a nurse station, and restroom. In addition, a sound booth for hearing screens and a larger Behavioral Health Care area will accommodate pediatric play therapy and counseling space to fit larger groups.
Along with the obvious tangible changes like new signs and added space, there is also a mindful effort to improve workplace culture among colleagues and improve the consumer experience for patients, their families and other visitors. MercyOne focuseson teamwork, personalizing patient care and embracing new ideas about how to approach health care. This not only results in a more pleasant experience for patients, but can ultimately save health care costs in the long term. Walk-in Wellness Lab offerings continue to be a popular option for reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses and managing one’s health conditions.
Late and weekend availability for your busy schedule, new online scheduling
MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine is open until 7 p.m. four nights per week. "We're able to schedule your entire family for routine physicals, medication follow-ups, well-child exams, immunizations and acute needs. We're available with convenient hours you need, and the comprehensive care you deserve," said Groth. Primary care providers include Dr. Daniel Leisinger and nurse practitioners Kristi Brownell, Gayla Davis and Roxanne Lenz. Mrs. Lenz is newly-certified as a ketogenic nutrition specialist and is an expert on the keto diet. To schedule an appointment with our primary care providers call 319-283-6153.
The Urgent Care and Occupational Health Care clinic is open 8a.m.- 8 p.m. during the week, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends and is open on holidays. Urgent Care also extended patients the opportunity to schedule their appointments online late last year. Thirty-six appointments are reserved for online patients every weekday, with 24 times available on Saturday and Sunday. Urgent Care provides high quality, convenient and time-efficient medical care for all non-life threatening illnesses–when your primary care provider’s office is closed, when you are unable to schedule a convenient appointment, and when you just can’t wait. Professional and friendly providers and nurses staff the clinic, which has X-ray capabilities and a lab for testing.
To stay focused on the vision of providing radically convenient care to patients in Oelwein and surrounding communities, MRI services are available every Saturday at Oelwein Medical Center. It is just the most recent example of how MercyOne works to improve daily and personalize the patient experience by making care available at a time it is most convenient for the individuals we serve.
“We have had very positive comments about providing MRI exams on Saturdays," said Alli Ingels, Imaging Supervisor at Oelwein Medical Center. "By offering appointments on Saturday, patients do not have to take time off work and students do not have to take time away from school. It's very convenient for everyone.”
Oelwein Medical Center also offers breast ultrasound and 3D mammography during weekdays with late day and Saturday appointments available upon request.
New Care-A-Van service
Another effort to improve accessibility to patients is a new Care-a-Van service. This free shuttle will help MercyOne patients from Oelwein travel to their appointments at MercyOne locations in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls areas. Riders are scheduled through the clinic’s Referral Coordinators. The Care-A-Van service is also recruiting volunteer drivers for this free service to patients. Interested drivers can apply by calling 319-283-6116.
MercyOne offers care to you locally!
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center’s role is to provide all the basic health care services needed in the community. Oelwein Medical Center provides general medical care, ambulatory care, long-term care and recovery. Services include 24-hour emergency room access and ambulance transportation, radiology with CT scanning, digital mammography, MRI and ultrasound, laboratory, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, rehabilitation therapies, long-term senior care, spiritual care, social services and nutrition.
Many outpatient services are offered at the hospital seven days a week, such as IV infusions and medications, injections, catheter changes and collection, and wound care. We can also offer chemotherapy medication disconnections with port flushes and therapeutic phlebotomies. You do not have to travel out of town for these services as MercyOne provides them locally!
Oelwein Medical Center is located at 201 8th Avenue SE, contact by phone by calling 319-283-6000. Oelwein Family Medicine is located next to the hospital at 129 8th Avenue SE. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 319-283-6153.
You may also find more information on our website at MercyOne.org!