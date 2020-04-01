The Corner Market has grown beyond being a store and a greenhouse. It’s a destination that draws customers into the Oelwein area.
“Customers come from far away as 100-120-mile radius,” said Linda Manske, co-owner with her husband, Paul.
The store with “small town hospitality and big city variety” is right off the intersection of Highways 150 and 3, at 5851 Palace Road. It has been a family-owned business since its beginning 26 years ago.
Corner Market has a gift shop with thousands of items including food, wine and cheese.
Corner Market’s greenhouse offers annuals, vegetables and perennials. Bring in your empty pots for custom plantings.
Found in the store’s outdoor displays are outdoor living items such as adirondak furniture, concrete and metal yard decor, furniture, fountains, trees, shrubs and landscaping.
The business buys as much produce that is grown in Iowa that it can.
It also brings in Midwest peached during the June to September season.
Corner Market also sells seasonal items such as Christmas trees and decorations.
Beyond retail, Corner Market provides landscaping services and has storage units to rent.
The Corner Market officially opens each spring on April 1, and is open seven days a week, except for the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving Day. They close up for the season on Christmas Eve until the following season.
Bryon Manske is Corner Market’s mechanics manager. Travis Manske is the store greenhouse manager.
Kelly Hendricksen, Lynn Rundle, Marion Peck, Debbie Medberry, and Tammy Truax all do store and greenhouse sales and operations
The Corner Market business hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the store at 319-283-1905.
They are closed Dec. 24-March 31.