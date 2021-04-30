MAYNARD — It’s spring, and prom is in the air at West Central, as are the puns. The school’s casino-themed prom Saturday, May 1 is titled, Pair O’ Dice.
The grand march will take place in the school auditorium at 3:30 p.m. The dance will be held in the Klinge Gym from 7:30-9:30 p.m., with photography available at the beginning.
Post Prom will be at The W — on the Wartburg College campus in Waverly — from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The bus will leave at 10 p.m.
There were a couple of “prom-posals” of which sponsor Jamie Vargason was aware.
Isabell Eitel asked Brandon Cushion to prom by giving him a taco pizza. On the inside of the lid she wrote, “Let’s Taco bout prom?”
And Riley Howes surprised Jayden Rouse by leading him to the lunchroom where signs were held up by her friends.
They’re not kidding about the dice either, which came about with the leadership of shop teacher Neil Jeanes, according to Vargason.
“I really want to shout out a big thank you to our shop teacher and the students for making the decoration dice,” Vargason said. “Also, a big thank you to all of the students in the junior class that participated with fundraising and decorating. We really appreciate all of your hard work.”
As for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, school policies will remain in place. So mask up.
“All students, staff, and guests attending prom activities will be following the COVID guidelines as required by school policy,” Vargason said.
“The students and adults involved with the prom preparations join in wishing our juniors and seniors and guests a memorable and safe prom night,” added a note on the West Central Community Schools Facebook page.