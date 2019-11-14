WEST UNION — Late planting followed by a harvest beset by rain, snow and colder-than normal temperatures have contributed to problems with liquid propane stocks.
“First of all, there is not a shortage of LP – there is plenty of propane in the region,” said Shawn Alber, a certified propane specialist with AgVantage FS. “We are experiencing rather a transportation or infrastructure issue.”
Northeast Iowa farmers, like others throughout the Midwest, however, are struggling to maintain their LP stockpiles. LP is the primary fuel source to dry corn in their bins.
“It all started last spring during planting season. Because the people in the southern portion of the Midwest had a late planting season, harvest seasons overlapped this fall,” said Jim Johnson, a 16-year veteran employee and propane specialist at Viafield.
“Because all of the corn is coming out at the same time, it created a high demand for LP. The heavy usage period is generally spread out over two months across the Midwest, but this year it all got crammed into three weeks.”
Alber also noted that there are other factors that lead to the inaccessibility of LP this year.
“A combinations of things have contributed to this. An infrastructure issue is one of the biggest causes. We are dealing with a pipeline that is 50 years old and is also used to distribute other products besides propane,” said Alber. “It is like trying to shove the ocean through a hose.”
He went on to say that along with the high-moisture crop harvest, the unseasonably cold weather has made it so that farmers are using double the amount of LP needed in a typical year.
Alber also said that suppliers are struggling to keep enough trucks moving to keep up with the volume.
Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds signed an emergency proclamation, which led to a regional emergency declaration. The declaration allows transport drivers to extend their delivery hours to cross state lines and bring back the needed propane.
Because farmers are not able to get LP when they need it, delays in the harvest season have affected many this year.
“Instead of drying their corn continuously, they are able to go for a day only to be held up for the next day or two while they wait for more LP,” said Johnson. “Normally, a lot of the smaller farmers would be done with the harvest by now and the bigger farmers would be finishing up in the next several weeks. Instead, a lot of the guys that I have talked to are lucky to be halfway done.”
While LP is an important commodity for crop farmers, it is even more of a necessity for other people.
“This issue is not affecting residential customers or other high-priority users,” said Alber. “Home heat, school use, greenhouses, and livestock facilities remain our top priority.”
In regard to prices and how they affect farmers and customers, Johnson stated that most accounts are contracted in – meaning they are locked in for a previously negotiated rate.
“If someone were not contracted in, they would have paid about $1.07 per gallon two weeks ago,” said Johnson. “Today, that rate is about $1.50 per gallon. Because the majority of our customers are contracted, it doesn’t affect them too much. It does, however, affect suppliers and their costs.”
As for a solution to this issue, Alber believes that distributors need to learn from previous years.
“After a similar shortage in 2014, we added storage and added new transportation sources such as rail to bring product in,” he said. “We will again take a step back aft er this year and continue adding storage throughout our region. Every little bit helps.”
Alber said area farmers have been very understanding with the situation.
“We are all trying the best we can to help our farmers get through this more than difficult harvest year,” Alber said “The farmers have been very understanding and patient, which makes our job a lot easier. Together, we will all get through this.”