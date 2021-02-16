The Fayette County Assessor’s office plans to mail the 2021 property assessment notices for Residential properties to property owners on Feb. 26, 2021.
The notices are intended to inform the property owners of the estimated market value of their property. The values should not be confused with taxable value or the tax bill.
Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. of Cedar Rapids was awarded the contract to reappraise all Residential and Agricultural dwelling property in the county in January of 2016. Company representatives have measured and attempted to inspect all property over the last two years. A sales analysis and a review of the information collected were conducted before the values were finalized.
Property owners will have an opportunity to meet with a representative of Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. beginning March 15, 2021. These meetings are an opportunity for the property owner to submit any information which may affect the estimate of market value of their property.
Property owners who wish to meet with a representative of Vanguard must request an appointment prior to March 11, 2021 by calling the county assessor’s office at 563-422-3397.
The last complete reappraisal of these properties was completed in the mid 1990’s. The current reappraisal was conducted to equalize assessed values since not all properties have decreased or increased at the same rate since that date.
Company representatives will not adjust the assessed values if the property owner objects to the new values based solely on the fact that there was an increase in assessed value. Property owners who disagree with the new values should be prepared to state their estimate of market value and present evidence to support that estimate.
New notices will be mailed if values change prior to April 1.
Property owners will also have an opportunity to protest the new assessed values to the Board of Review. A written protest must be submitted between April 2nd and April 30th for the Board of Review to consider any adjustment.