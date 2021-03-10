OELWEIN — The tax levy for Oelwein property owners will go up slightly in the coming fiscal year, following City Council’s approval of the 2022 city budget on Monday night.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained figures during the public hearing on the proposed budget. The estimated total tax levy rate per $1,000 valuation on regular property will be 17.72994, which is a small increase from the current amount of 17.71858. In dollars and cents, the increase will be $0.64 for a home valued at $100,000; $0.96 for a home of $150,000; $1.28 for a home of $200,000.
Mulfinger said the city is raising the levy to make room for more bonding capacity in 2022. The budget at a glance notes that property tax revenues total $2,883,557, with the city’s valuation increasing from $156,169,512 in 2021 to $158,308,172 in 2022.
Expenditures for the general fund increased by roughly $53,400 as the city adds a code enforcement officer and police officer. Mulfinger said he has worked to ensure the general fund is solvent and has a healthy reserve.
Revenue for the city comes from a number of sources including local option sales tax (LOST), franchise fees, Road User Tax, and the water/wastewater utility.
The LOST revenue is estimated at $545,000, which is split 70/30 between economic development (70), and property tax relief (30). Economic development allows the city to work with commercial and residential properties, and the city uses economic development on commercial and residential property clean up. LOST also pays for the agreement with the school on the Regional Tech Complex. In addition, the city is using $125,000 in reserves to put into the local revolving loan fund to be used for home improvements.
Franchise fees will bring in approximately $730,000. These fees come from electric and gas charges. The franchise fees pay for the police station loan at a rate of $250,000 annually. The remaining money is used to fund the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), which will replace much needed equipment across many departments in the general fund. Specifically, $298,000 of that is earmarked toward the CIP.
The Road User Tax is expected to bring in approximately $845,000. This comes from the state gas tax that is allocated according to population. This revenue is unique as it must be spent on road maintenance, improvements and personnel. The city will use funds to rehab a portion of 12th Avenue Southeast near the Middle School and also a chip seal project in the spring of 2022.
The city’s water revenues are estimated to be $1,138,840, with sewer revenues at approximately $1,542,000. Additionally, the infrastructure fee is expected to bring in $198,000. Discussions have begun on utility rate increases in a five-year structure. Should new rates be approved this spring, the City Council will make decisions on several projects during winter 2022.
The approved budget is now set in place for the beginning of fiscal year 2022 on July 1. As required by state law, the city is ending fiscal year 2021 with a surplus to carry forward, sometimes referred to as “reserve” or “rainy day fund.” The city’s ending fund balance on June 30 is just $8 million.