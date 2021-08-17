The Fayette County property tax statements were mailed on Wednesday, Aug. 11. A few statements were held back to allow time for additional verification of some of the information they contain. These statements will be mailed in the near future.
Many property owners who have their property taxes included with their mortgage payment may still receive a tax statement from our office. Most mortgage companies obtain tax information electronically from us and therefore do not request a paper statement. In these cases, the paper statement is mailed to the property owner not as a bill, but for informational purposes.
Property taxes are collected by the county on behalf of many entities, including school districts, cities, and the area community college. These entities are listed at the bottom of each tax statement along with a breakdown showing how much of your tax payment is going to each of them.
In addition to regular property taxes, some property owners will receive one or more “Special Assessment” statement(s). Special assessments may be for such things as street and sidewalk improvements, or unpaid water and sewer bills. A city can also assess for their costs of weed mowing or snow removal if the property owner neglects to do these tasks in a timely manner.
This year’s tax statements consisted of the following:
Type of Property Tax: No. of Statements
Real Estate: 16,199
Gas & Electric Utilities: 14
Utilities (Other Than Gas & Electric): 18
Mobile Homes: 128
Grain Handled Tax: 3
City Special Assessments: 138
Taxes are divided into two installments, with the first installment due by Sept. 30, 2021, and the second installment due by March 31, 2022.
Taxpayers can go online to www.iowatreasurers.org and schedule automatic monthly tax payments. Monthly payments may not be a viable option for this September’s installment, but the March installment could be made in six payments beginning in October. Monthly payments can then continue in April, leading to next September’s installment.