Oelwein Community Schools has released a proposed schedule that high school and middle school students could begin using on Monday, Jan. 4 if approved by the School Board later this month.
This new version of the district’s traditional and virtual learning hybrid schedule shortens the time between in-person interaction of students and teachers.
“The change is being driven by the long gaps and breaks between when students are currently seeing their teachers face-to-face and when working at home,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said in a statement on the new schedule. “Our hope is to increase regular attendance and students’ engagement, especially on their ‘virtual’ days.”
The district has been using hybrid schedule to reduce the number of people in school buildings to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students are divided into two groups — Cohort A and Cohort B. The cohorts alternate days of online and in-person learning.
The logistical change the district is making is that rather than having, two or three consecutive days of online learning and then two or three days of in-person (AABB), the in-person and online days will alternate (ABAB).
“To create a little more balance in student attending days, we are switching from what has become known as an AABB schedule to an ABAB schedule,” Ehn’s statement says. “Wednesday is still used as the ‘FLIP’ day to balance the number of days students attend and to help achieve 50% in-person attendance over a 2-week time period.”
Driving the proposed calendar changes is “the longevity of time between in-person sessions,” Ehn told the Daily Register, referring to the current AABB setup. “It’s like having Thanksgiving Break every week.
“If a student runs into a homework problem on Wednesday or Thursday, they may not be able to get it solved until the following Monday.”
His comment echoed staff concerns from the District Leadership Team meetings Ehn reported to the School Board at its Oct. 19 regular meeting.
In changing the schedule, Ehn said Wednesday, “We hope to see an increase in engagement both in-person and when learning is virtual.”
“We do not make these decisions or changes lightly and know it will cause changes and a rebalancing of family schedules,” Ehn noted on the new schedule. “Please know we took that under thoughtful advisement.”
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”}A survey of staff and students presented at the October School Board meeting showed that potentially more staff wanted to move to an ABAB schedule (44.3%) compared to wanting to stay AABB (37.7%) but another 18% said they had no opinion.
As to students, 46.7% liked the current setup, 19.1% favored an ABAB setup, and 34.2% had no opinion.
At that board meeting, Ehn said the data was inconclusive and recommended that the board stay the course.
“We do have some concerns with student engagement,” Ehn said at that meeting, however.
He had presented staff concerns to the board: “Some staff are concerned with the length of time kids are away from school... You’re having to restart every single week. It’s becoming a burden.”{/div}