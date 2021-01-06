Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

An opportunity to learn about owls, adaptations and life cycles, and owl calling will occur on Friday, Jan. 22. Buchanan County Conservation will host the “Owl Prowl” at 5:30 p.m. in front of Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Bring a camera. Register online at www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Park/Fontana-Park/Events/17251/Owl-Prowl.aspx, or find the link under a Facebook event called Owl Prowl.

 
 
 
 
 
 

