An opportunity to learn about owls, adaptations and life cycles, and owl calling will occur on Friday, Jan. 22. Buchanan County Conservation will host the “Owl Prowl” at 5:30 p.m. in front of Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Bring a camera. Register online at www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Park/Fontana-Park/Events/17251/Owl-Prowl.aspx, or find the link under a Facebook event called Owl Prowl.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 14°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 14°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:08 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:46 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of dense fog. Low 21F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Tonight
Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of dense fog. Low 21F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.6 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.65 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Trending
Articles
- Get ‘R Fried brings food truck menu to indoor location
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Blue recycling bins return in Oelwein
- Superintendent proposes ag program land swap to school board
- Giving back to the Oelwein band program: longtime student asks for old instrument donations
- Lake Oelwein lowered as sediment cleanup project begins
- Which country celebrates New Year first?
- Police arrest 2 in Independence meth bust
- OELWEIN ATHLETIC SPOTLIGHT: Roete's work is paying off
- On a historic note …
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.