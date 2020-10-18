OELWEIN — Parents Share and Support invites area residents to adopt or sponsor a family for the 2020 holiday season. PSAS connects a business or individual with a family they will sponsor for the holiday.
Businesses and individuals are asked to inform PSAS of your intent to participate in this program by Friday, Nov. 6. Persons will be provided with the family wish list by Nov. 13.
Gifts are to be dropped off at PSAS Oelwein office, 1621 S. Frederick Ave. Suite B., by Dec. 14, or pick-up arranged with PSAS staff on or before this date.
Persons can call Ashley Bolton at PSAS for more details, 283-4917.