FAYETTE — The last vaccine clinic in phase 1A for community health providers that Fayette County Public Health will hold occurred Thursday at Upper Iowa University.
Any health care providers eligible but not vaccinated during phase 1A for whatever reason, such as if recovering from the virus, will still be eligible to attend clinics during later phases.
Fayette County Public Health is expecting the first shipment of vaccine for phase 1B next week, information officer Jamie Hoey said Friday.
“Based on the amount received, Fayette County Public Health will begin a tiered approach to Phase 1-B-Tier 1,” she said.
Phase 1B tier 1
includes first responders not included in phase 1A — such as firefighters, law enforcement and child welfare social workers, and PK-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers. Along with persons age 65 and up, this is estimated to be 4,100 persons in Fayette County, and she added that’s out of 8,000 persons in all of phase 1B.