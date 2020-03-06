The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two meetings in Northeast Iowa to discuss chronic wasting disease after it was confirmed in hunter harvested deer in Fayette and Winneshiek counties.
Meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Holy Name Catholic Church Meeting Hall, 128 North Walnut St., in West Union, and Thursday, March 26, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Valders Hall of Science Room 206, 700 College Drive, Luther College, in Decorah. The meetings are open to the public.
Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR, will coordinate the meeting. He said there are several things hunters can do today to help monitor for the disease.
“The first and most important is to allow sampling of hunter harvested deer,” he said. “Second, is to remove any mineral blocks and feeders that unnaturally concentrates deer and increases the chance of spreading any disease and finally report any sick or emaciated deer to the DNR.
“We want people to come to this meeting, ask their questions, hear the concerns from other hunters,” Harms said. “Deer hunting is an important tradition and, for some, a large part of their identity. It is also important to us and we need to work together to combat this disease. Our goal is to provide quality deer hunting today, tomorrow, and for future generations.”
The Fayette County positives came from an adult male from the archery season and an adult female from the shotgun season. The Winneshiek County positives were two adult males and one adult female all from the shotgun season. The Iowa DNR has tested nearly 74,000 deer tissue samples for chronic wasting disease since monitoring began in 2002. The disease first appeared in Iowa’s wild deer herd in 2013. So far, there have been 89 positive tests.
The Iowa DNR sets an annual goal of collecting 6,900 deer tissue samples. The effort has focused on portions of northeast and eastern Iowa near Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, south-central Iowa near Missouri, and along the Missouri River near Nebraska where the disease has been detected. Additional testing has been conducted in Pottawattamie, Cerro Gordo and Davis counties, following positive tests from captive facilities. All counties have at least 15 samples collected annually. The disease has been found in every state around Iowa.
Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease belonging to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, or prion diseases. It attacks the brain of infected deer and elk causing the animals to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, lose body functions and die. It is always fatal to the infected animal.
“Deer hunting is one of Iowa’s great traditions. We want to educate and work with our hunters, so we continue to have the best deer herd in the country for generations to come,” he said.
The Iowa DNR has more information about chronic wasting disease and other infectious disease online at www.iowadnr.gov/cwd.