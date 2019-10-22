The Boyd Community Building in Shell Rock will be featuring an afternoon of great bluegrass/Americana music from 2-4 p.m. Sunday Oct. 27.
The Purdy River Band will be appearing on stage performing many original songs in the traditional and contemporary style along with classic standards, instrumentals, and gospel music.
Featuring award-winning singer/songwriter/entertainer Chuck Lahr, this regional group is comprised of veteran Iowa musicians, diverse in their musical talents and bringing together many years of experience.
Lahr’s original music has been described as a “smooth easy satisfying style, attractive not only to bluegrass fans, but to anyone who has never heard bluegrass music before.”
This is a family-friendly band that loves an audience!
The concert is free to the public. Free-will donations will be accepted.
For more information: chucklahrmusic@gmail.com or 563-929-0771.