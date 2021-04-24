The Oelwein High School Football team presented the Oelwein Police Department with a custom autographed helmet Friday in memory of Iowa State Patrol District 10 Oelwein-based Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed April 9 in the line of duty during a standoff in Grundy Center.
The helmet bore Sgt. Jim Smith’s initials and badge number, the Oelwein Police logo with the words, “Protect. Serve. Vigilance,” and Oelwein Schools “O” logo with a flag printed inside the O — where it is usually purple.
OHS Principal Tim Hadley addressed the Oelwein Police Department.
“We appreciate you and know that for law enforcement officers across the country it’s been a very tumultuous time,” Hadley said. “We recognize the loss of Sgt. Smith, although not necessarily an Oelwein PD officer, definitely part of your family.
“We consider you part of our family, see you guys drive by every afternoon, and it’s appreciated.
“We know at a moment’s notice, you’ll be here for us. We wanted to be here for you in your time of need,” Hadley said.
“So we had this custom football helmet created. Had the football team sign it, cheerleaders, managers, anybody associated with the team. But know that there is a whole building of students that are behind you, we support you.
“We back the blue. Know that it’s not just words to us. We appreciate everything you do, the sacrifices you make. I know that many of you are connected to many of the people — the precious lives in this building, so you’re just as connected to us. So, thanks again.”
“It’s very nice,” Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan said, of the memorial gift.
“We have a great partnership with the school. We’ll continue that moving forward.”