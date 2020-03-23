A Quasqueton man has died in a weekend drowning on the Mississippi River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and KWWL news.
Shaun Oppenheimer, 54, and another man were fishing at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, near the spillway of Lock and Dam No. 10 on the Mississippi River at Guttenberg. They were in a restricted area when their boat got caught in some turbulence and began taking on water.
Oppenheimer went overboard. The DNR reported neither man was wearing personal flotation devices, although devices were present onboard.
The incident is an ongoing investigation.
Agencies assisting include the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue, Guttenberg Police, Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County, Wisconsin Fire and Rescue, Glen Haven, Wisconsin Fire and Rescue, and nearby fishermen providing quick access with their boats.