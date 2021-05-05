INDEPENDENCE — A Quasqueton man convicted of sexually abusing a child was sentenced on Tuesday to up to 25 years in prison.
Russell Alan Larson, 66, was found guilty in February by a Buchanan County jury of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, Class B felonies. He performed sex acts with a child under the age of 12 between March 1, 2020 and July 1, 2020, according to court documents.
District Court Judge Bradley J. Harris sentenced Larson to up to 25 years in prison on each count. The sentences are to be served concurrently. He must serve a mandatory minimum of 17 1/2 years.
Upon release from prison, he will be subject to supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life and must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
Larson is also ordered to have no contact with his victim for five years from his sentencing date.
A court hearing to determine Larson’s ability to pay restitution has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m., July 6, at the Buchanan County Courthouse.