The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization founded in 2003 by “Blue Star” mom Catherine Roberts. The Fayette County Iowa Quilters and Piecemakers a member of the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented five Quilts of Valor to some local veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover ALL combat service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Since its founding, Quilts of Valor has awarded more than 25,409 quilts this year and a total of 234,519 quilts as of Nov. 11, 2019.
These quilts go to veterans of military actions, conflicts and wars, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Beirut, Iraq and Afghanistan. They are also awarded to service members that have been touched by war.
In presenting the quilts, Arlene Klatt shared, “The Fayette County Iowa Quilters and Piecemakers wish to share our believe that as we sew the love, caring and gratitude flows from our hearts and through our hands into the developing quilt. We all, as quilters, want you to know that through our quilts you will be forever in our hearts.”
As part of the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, the following veterans were honored on Veterans Day at the Oelwein Legion Post 9:
Frank Odekirk served in the Navy from 1946 to 1948 on the U.S. destroyer Grand Canyon and has a World War II Victory Medal for being in Italy at the time of the surrender. Frank ended his military service as a Seaman First Class.
John Stern started his service in the Army on March 1, 1954 at Fort Leonard Wood and then met to Fort Belvoir, Virginia for his engineer training. After this training John’s orders took him to Fort Ord in California and he then shipped out to Germany at the tail end of the Korean War. John ended his service with the rank of Corporal.
Keith Valesh is an Air Force veteran who served from 1965 to 1968 as a dentist in the Dental Core in Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska. Keith enjoyed the travel to out-laying areas providing dental service to service men and women. He is gratified that many of the people he served with still correspond with him after his move to Oelwein. Keith also expresses his thanks that his wonderful wife Anne who supported him and the troops on base as part of the Red Cross. Keith left the service with the rank of Captain.
Royce King joined the army in 1942 during World War II and was accepted into the pilot program where he received his wings in 1946. He then moved from the Army into the newly formed Air Force where he spent a year flying from Burma over the hump (otherwise known as the Himalayan Mountains) to China. Royce then became part of the Air Force Reserve and left the service with the rank of 1st Lieutenant Colonel.
Bill Jr. Stone enrolled in the Navy in Des Moines on March 4, 1942 and went to training at Great Lake, Ill. for four weeks. There Bill learned gun repairing and practiced shooting. Bill received recognition from the Chief of Naval Personnel for outstanding performance of duty as a member of the Armed Guard Unit aboard the SS Abner Nash during action against the enemy aircraft. While anchored off Sicily July 13-26, 1943 the ship was attached 40 times by hostile planes. Bill was discharged on April 4, 1946 as a Seaman First Class.