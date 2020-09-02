FAYETTE — Work is progressing on a recently acquired cargo trailer by members of the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club based in Fayette. The trailer is slated to replace the old converted 2000 Ford E352 ambulance that they have had for the past 10 years.
Daniel Bonjour, vice president of the club, said, “maintenance and insurance were getting to be too much” on the old ambulance. A sale flyer for the old vehicle described the van as having served them well, but it was time to for it to be retired.
The members acquired the new cargo trailer this past July. They have gathered on Wednesday mornings and Thursday evenings to get it prepared to receive various types of communications equipment. The work is focused on preparing the interior of the trailer. New wiring and workstations will be installed for operators.
“The trailer will have double the space” that was available in the old ambulance, Bonjour said. The trailer configuration will allow them more flexibility when it comes to choosing a site to set up an operational communications center.
The group is associated with the Fayette County Emergency Management office. They are prepared to assist as needed with disaster relief, communications support and weather spotting. They are also ready to assist surrounding counties if needed.
The need for assistance with emergency communications capabilities was underscored during the recent storms in the east central portion of Iowa early last month. The club provided some portable generators to emergency personnel during that incident.
Work on the trailer project will move forward as time and available funds permit. Anyone interested in getting involved with the club or providing financial donations for the trailer project can contact the club at one of the following:
Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club, 12251 175th Street, Fayette, IA 52142 / PH 563-425-3281 or Eric Grams, 132 4th Ave SE, Oelwein, IA 50662