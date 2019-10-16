RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz and the entire RAGBRAI staff have resigned their positions from the Des Moines Register over the handling of the Carson King story by the newspaper and its parent group, Gannett.
The announcement broke Tuesday through two reliable news sources, WHO and KCCI, both Des Moines news stations.
Juskiewicz and his staff are forming a new bike ride across Iowa named Iowa’s Ride, which will be a seven-day bicycle ride July 19-25, 2020, beginning in western Iowa and traveling across northern Iowa, finishing at a town along the Mississippi River. The information is posted on the Iowa’s Ride website. The dates are the same as next year’s RAGBRAI.
According to the website, half the proceeds from next year’s Iowa’s Ride will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, with the remaining funds given to charities in each of the host communities.
Juskiewicz told the television stations he has been RAGBRAI director for 16 years, but was “effectively hushed” from answering questions from loyal riders on the Carson King subject and how it would affect the future of RAGBRAI.
In his statement, Juskiewicz called it a bittersweet day for him and his team. He said in the past few weeks, his efforts to communicate to loyal riders were consistently blocked for not corresponding with the company’s public relations narrative spin to the Carson King embarrassment.
Juskiewicz said he and the team will announce the exact route of Iowa’s Ride in November.