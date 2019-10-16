Riders, communities and the Iowa State Patrol are waiting to see what happens next now that the staff of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) have resigned and have created a rival ride, which will be at the same time.
In a letter initially posted to the RAGBRAI website, and moments later taken down by the Des Moines Register leadership, former ride director T.J. Juskiewicz wrote that he and his staff quit over the fallout from the story the newspaper wrote about Carson King.
King is the Altoona resident and Iowa State University fan whose simple beer money request on ESPN’s “College Gameday” turned into a $3 million donation to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Later, the four-person staff announced the formation of Iowa’s Ride, which will take place July 19-25, 2020, the same week as RAGBRAI XLVIII. It would have a northern route. RAGBRAI normally announces its route in January.
RAGBRAI's route last took riders through Oelwein in 2014. Although not an overnight stop then, Oelwein was in 1990 and 2002.
Asked for reaction to the possibility of competing rides in the state, Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said: “(The City) Council would entertain any offers from a group interested in bringing in tourists to the city of Oelwein. RAGBRAI is a huge undertaking and it is important for cities to be prepared. Should another ride be interested in coming, we would work with them the same should council be interested in an event of that magnitude.”
Some of the other communities in the Oelwein area that have been part of RAGBRAI include Arlington, Aurora, Fayette, Hazleton, Lamont, Randalia, St. Lucas Stanley, Wadena, Waucoma and West Union.
Waverly and Independence have hosted RAGBRAI overnight stays three times each.
When contacted by photo by Waverly Newspapers, Juskiewicz referred to the transcription of his letter on his personal Facebook page. In it, he wrote that while the Des Moines Register and its parent company, Gannett Companies/USA Today Network, claim to uphold the principles of the First Amendment, they wouldn’t extend him that courtesy.
“[T]hey refused to offer me that same opportunity to openly speak to the RAGBRAI nation and answer the hundreds of passionate questions asked about the future of RAGBRAI following the Des Moines Register’s handling of the Carson King story,” Juskiewicz wrote in the letter.
He told Waverly Newspapers that the basic thing he wanted to get across is “the newsroom doesn’t speak for RAGBRAI, and RAGBRAI doesn’t speak for the newsroom.”
“They wouldn’t let me make that distinction,” he said. “It was just basically, ‘Just play this out, it’s dying down, we don’t want to do anything more, so just ride it out.’ I just couldn’t do that. There were just too many questions, and I’ve always been transparent with people.”
One local participant, Waverly’s Chris Neuendorf, said he was surprised to hear the RAGBRAI news.
If both rides were to happen, and he were forced to pick, Neuendorf said he would defer to the members of his team.
“It depends on what the team decides,” he said.
Many of the members of Neuendorf’s team come from the Des Moines area, but some, like Neuendorf’s dad, Randy, are from Waverly.
Neuendorf said the handling of the Carson King story is not a deal breaker for him.
“No, to be honest,” he said. “It’s more that the beer company overreacted. It was a PR failure. The Register was just printing the news.”
Neuendorf said he had made some lifelong friends on RABBRAI in his 15 years of riding.
“I guess I am taking a wait and see approach,” he said.
Iowa State Patrol, which usually has 18 state troopers providing security along the RAGBRAI route paid by the organizers, was shocked by the news, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the agency’s spokesperson.
Dinkla said the State Patrol had not yet been contacted by the organizers of Iowa’s Ride, but the agency is ready for a conversation with the new group.
“Moving ahead, we are open to make sure that all Iowans are safe,” he said.
In a statement, Gannett officials said RAGBRAI will hold its 48th annual renewal next summer.
“We’ll continue RAGBRAI’s longstanding tradition in 2020 with another great bicycle ride and strong partnerships with Iowa communities to raise money for good causes. Our commitment remains to donate $50,000 to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital,” said Andy Yost, chief marketing officer of Gannett. “We’re proud of the good RAGBRAI has done for the state since 1973.”
Yost added that the company is still exploring legal action against the former RAGBRAI staff members.
When asked how frustrating it was to work under the conditions the Register put him under, Juskiewicz said it was “enough for me to walk away from a job that I’ve absolutely loved for the past 16 years."
“It’s the first time that has ever happened to me, and I tried for several weeks to say, ‘Look, this is important,’" he said. "But it didn’t matter. It was more important that they not sully the reputation of the Des Moines Register. They didn’t feel it was that big of a deal that I make a statement. I obviously stressed it was extremely important.”
A few hours after stepping down from RAGBRAI, Juskiewicz and his staff formed Iowa’s Ride and had its website active and taking reservations very quickly. The inaugural ride’s route is expected to be announced on or around Nov. 10.
Juskiewicz told Waverly Newspapers scheduling the new event the same week as the long-established one was a matter of convenience for RAGBRAI’s loyal riders.
“So many people have planned for that week off,” he said.
RAGBRAI was started in August 1973 when Register writers John Karras and Don Kaul rode across the state, with Kaul writing columns from locals’ perspectives. They also invited their readers to join in, and about 114 made the trek from Sioux City to Davenport.
Juskiewicz said he and his staff still have some time to figure out where to have Iowa’s Ride go for its first incarnation.
“We’ve got to talk to a lot of people,” he said. “My phone has been blowing up form mayors all across Northern Iowa saying, ‘We will absolutely host this ride.’ People from all over Northern Iowa have said, ‘We will back you.’
“It’s people that we’ve worked with over the past 16 years that I personally know really well. It’s a lot of people that I’ve worked with that I’ve gotten to know, trust and respect our team and the way we’ve done things. Hopefully, we can work with some of those people again.”
Dinkla, from the state patrol, said: “If the two rides were to happen, there are a lot of logistics to work out,” he said.
Dinkla added that typically, the planning on his end start “around January and February,” but the new development may change that.
“Like the rest of Iowa, we have plenty of questions that we would love to ask, like what’s RAGBRAI’s future, where does the new ride stand, how many riders will be on each ride?”
Juskiewicz said that the proceeds will be split among many charities from each Iowa’s Ride. Half will go to a large organization with the rest divided among the overnight towns along the route.
For 2020, the largest donation will be to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, to which RAGBRAI had pledged $50,000 during the King fundraiser. Juskiewicz said his group will put their money where their mouths are.
“Let’s give to those charities in those towns that host the event, and let’s also have one big charitable giving per year,” he said. “If we can get 10,000 riders, we’re talking millions of dollars to charities this year.”
The Oelwein Daily Register contributed to this report.