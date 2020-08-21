Doggie dip at Fairbank
Family dogs will get the last dip at the Fairbank Aquatic Center Saturday. The "doggie dip" is Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the pool, 501 E Fifth St., Fairbank. Cost is $3 a dog.
The facility closed to human swimmers for the year at the of business on Friday.
Student photos planned at Oelwein Schools
This year for school photos, rather than sending money or an order form to school, families are asked to order their child’s photos online at https://inter-state.com.
Families of Oelwein Middle and High School students (grades 5-12) should plan for photos this Monday, Aug. 24. Families of middle-schoolers will enter online order code 51407YA, and families of high-schoolers will enter order code 51408QB.
Families of kindergarteners at Little Husky Learning Center and elementary grades 1-4 —at Parkside, Wings Park and Sacred Heart this fall — will have school photos taken on Monday, Aug. 31. Elementary families will use online order code 51492GB.
For grades 5-12 on Monday, Cohort A students will have their picture taken from 8:10 a.m.-10 a.m.
Although it is a Cohort A day, students from Cohort B can have their picture taken from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oelwein Online students will have their pictures taken in the High School Gym from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. as well.
Students from Cohort B are asked to enter their building from the west side:
•B-cohort high-schoolers, enter from the gym entrance.
•B-cohort middle-schoolers, enter from the turf room entrance, facing the football field.
Please wear a mask. Entrants will have their temperature taken and will have to hand-sanitize upon entry.
If you are unable to attend, there will be a picture day and retake day on Thursday, Oct. 22, which is a Cohort B day.