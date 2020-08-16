OELWEIN — If you are from Oelwein, either as a native or as a longtime resident, you probably know something about the Hub City’s railroad history.
“Most of us have some connection to the railroad if we look into our ancestry,” said Ed Raye on Sunday, as he greeted visitors to the second day of Oelwein Railroad Heritage Days. Raye is the president of the Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum Corp., and the two-day event to commemorate the history of the railroad in Oelwein was held on museum grounds.
Raye says it is that interest in history that keeps the museum alive and fuels the membership to dust, clean, paint and repair each year to host the event in August. This year, the museum was the only facility taking part in Heritage Days. Both the Italian-American and the Oelwein Historical Society segments declined to host events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to meet the social distancing challenges required.
“I think it was easier for the railroad museum because the displays are spread out. I think they probably had better attendance, too, being the only event around the area this year,” said Paul Adams of Manchester. Adams admits to being a longtime railroad buff and confessed he drove over to Oelwein both days to look at railroad items and also to share a couple of books he has in his collection.
Raye said he is seeing a younger group of enthusiasts beginning to emerge, including second and third generations of former railroad employees that want that chance to get a glimpse of the past.
One newer member that he has helped to bring along is 17-year-old Darrin Smith from the Twin Cities area, and grandson of Dana and Diane Smith, HCHRMC members.
“He loves everything about trains, and is quite knowledgeable in tracking where the old retired engines are sent to,” Raye said.
Darrin spent most of the summer in town doing things around the museum in preparation for the heritage weekend. He learned all about the Chicago Great Western 116-A locomotive that is on display behind the museum building, as his main focus was painting its interior. He enthusiastically climbed into the massive engine for a photo through the window and then related his plans for the future.
Although he has a year left of high school in Minnesota he already knows what he wants to do for a career.
“I plan to move down here after graduation and go to work for the Iowa Northern Railroad with Ed,” Darrin said with a big grin. If enthusiasm means anything, he won’t have much holding him back of getting a job as a conductor to start, and then training to become an engineer.
“That is my ultimate goal, to be a train engineer,” Darrin said.
While they were standing around the engine Sunday, two more young railroad enthusiasts showed up. Cody Ritter of Charles City and Nick Dey of Minneapolis joined the train conversations. Ritter works for the Iowa Northern in Waterloo and Dey is hoping to get employment there as well. Both young men are among a new group that has started a railroad museum in Charles City. They came to spend the day looking over the local railroad museum and getting ideas on what they want to do at their new museum.
Ritter mentioned that his grandfather James Bremer had worked for the Chicago Great Western in Oelwein, so he felt a real connection to the area.
Chris Mundt practically grew up in the local museum where his grandfather Bill Mundt was the former president and longtime historian. Each year, Chris gets the model train display that takes up half of one of the museum’s rooms, in working order. He was operating three separate trains through the loops and mountain passes in the display on Sunday. Mundt said it was a play day for him, since he works with train cars everyday in his job at Transco.
Ritter and Dey were quite interested in the model train operation and perhaps will get a similar display set up in Charles City. They are sure it will be a worthwhile attraction.
Raye said he and other museum members were pleased with the turnout of visitors for the two-day event. Although things were toned-down from other years — no food was served and no vendors — he said attendance was good and the weather cooperated nicely.
“Getting a few younger people involved has been good for us. I hope they will attract more in the future,” he said.