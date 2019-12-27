The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics service recently released its review of the 2019 crop year.
These are it’s conclusions:
Iowa saw a historically wet spring with rain and snow through the first half of April delaying fieldwork and planting activities. Precipitation throughout May and into June kept field conditions wet making it a difficult start to the 2019 growing season for farmers throughout the state.
Planting of corn was nearly complete by June 16 with 98 percent of the expected crop in the ground, over two weeks behind the five-year average.
Soybean planting continued through the first week of July and was also over two weeks behind average. After a rainy start to the season, precipitation slowed down and fields began to dry up.
From the beginning of July to Sept. 1, areas of Iowa were in moderate drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Due to late planting, crop development remained behind average throughout the season.
Iowa farmers were able to start on corn and soybean harvest in late September but were hindered by rain and snow creating wet field conditions.
Soybean harvest surpassed last year during the week ending Oct. 20, which marked the only time this season a crop was ahead of the 2018 season.
Farmers across the State also dealt with propane shortages slowing corn harvest due to the high moisture content of the crop and the need to dry it down.
By early December only a few areas of the state, including Northeast Iowa, had reports of crops remaining to be harvested.
Corn condition started the season at a season low 51 percent good to excellent. The crop gradually improved and finished with a season high rating of 67 percent good to excellent on Nov. 3. Moisture of corn being harvested was reported at 21 percent as harvest began and gradually fell to 19 percent by the final weeks of harvest.
For soybeans, crop conditions fluctuated between 60 percent to 65 percent good to excellent throughout the growing season. The final crop condition rating of the season was rated 65 percent good to excellent on Oct. 20.