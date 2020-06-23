OELWEIN — “Rain, rain go away …” and most know the rest of that verse. City street and utility employees are hoping the rain stays away, at least long enough for streets to dry out so they can get some potholes patched up.
Utility Superintendent Vic Kane said the latest rain from late Sunday and all day Monday hasn’t caused any major new issues, but he says the city has seen enough moisture for a while.
“The sanitary sewer is going back down, we’re pumping it out. There shouldn’t be any major issues there,” he said. “Keeping up with the mowing in city parks and properties is not easy with it being so wet.”
Kane says his city crews have plenty of things to do during the rainy weather, but they are not the things they want to get done right now.
“The rain keeps putting us farther out on getting streets fixed. The June 9th storm washed out some areas along curbs that we still need to address. We can’t put down any patching until it dries out,” he said.
The rain was expected to end before sunset Monday and sunshine should return for the next three days before thunderstorms come back into the forecast on Friday. One nice thing is the rain has helped the downtown flowerbeds, hanging planters and flowering trees show all of their beauty.