Ralph Kephart to mark 100th trip around the sun

HAZLETON — A longtime Hazleton resident Ralph Kephart is about to complete another trip around the sun. This one will indeed be an accomplishment for Ralph, who is turning 100 on March 31.
His family has embarked on a campaign for him to receive 100 cards by his birthday. Friends and neighbors are also invited to join in a “drive by and honk” on Saturday, March 27 from 1-3 p.m. He will be waving from his living room window. His son Ralph has the details, 319-721-2035.
Among his many accomplishments in life, Ralph is a U.S. Army combat veteran of World War II on the Western Front. He fought in West Africa, then was sent back to England for training. He then hit the Normandy beachhead into France as a combat engineer with the 2nd Army Division on D-Day plus 2. His tour took him through Belgium, Holland and Germany where he saw action at the Battle of the Bulge. He drove a mounted air compressor and his division was the first to arrive in Berlin.
Ten years ago, Ralph and other area WWII veterans took an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., where they visited landmarks including their own WWII monument. He said it was a great experience and the monument is something you have to see in person to believe it.
He returned from the war to marry his first wife Margaret and together they raised two sons, Ralph and Dean. Ralph and Margaret were founders and charter members of The Hootenanny, a group of musicians from all across the Midwest, that played regularly on Friday nights at the Hazleton Legion Hall for many years. He and Margaret enjoyed several years of retirement and winters in Texas before she passed away. He and his second wife, also named Margaret, were married 18 years until her passing.
Ralph isn’t one to let age stand in the way of learning. As a retired mechanic and automotive vocational teacher, he became fascinated with computers, finding they opened up the world of information to him. With encouragement from his son Ralph, he stays connected to both sons and many of his friends from his laptop.
Ralph stays in pretty good health, too, even though the last year of the pandemic limited getting out and about. He still drives, rides his three-wheel bike around town when weather permits, and lives on his own. With spring just around the corner, he will likely be dusting off the bike very soon.
Birthday greetings and favorite memories can be sent to Ralph at his mailing address, Box 34, Hazleton, Iowa 50641.