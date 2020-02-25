Randalia Republican Chad Ingels announced in a news release on Tuesday that he is running for Iowa House in District 64, which is currently held by Democratic incumbent Bruce Bearinger of Oelwein.
District 64 includes parts of Fayette and Buchanan Counties, along with the cities of Oelwein and Independence.
The filing period for federal and state offices is open until March 13. The primary election for parties to choose their candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.
According to his news release, Ingels grew up in rural Fayette and graduated from West Central Community School. He has bachelor of science and master of agriculture degrees from Iowa State University.
Ingels and his wife, Tammy, have two sons and a daughter and raises corn, soybeans and hogs on the family farm. He also operates ClearWater Ag Strategies, LLC, a company that assists farmers in complying with manure management rules and regulations.
Ingels has previously worked as an Iowa State University Extension watershed specialist, assisting northeast Iowa farmer-led watershed groups to implement innovative water quality improvement projects.
He served on the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission from 2013 to 2018.
“I’m looking forward to bringing my in-the-field experiences of working with farmers to improve water quality to the Legislature as we work to address many challenges across Iowa,” said Ingels. “Northeast Iowa farmers have demonstrated that they can work together to create community water quality improvement projects and then cost-effectively do things on their own farms that get results.”
Ingels has served on the West Central Community School Board for more than 20 years, serving as board president since 2011.
His news release says, "He believes that delivering an ever-improving education to students and families leads to successful adults, vibrant communities and a strong Iowa."
West Central hosts a charter high school where nearly all of its students have achieved college credit and almost one-third of high school seniors graduate with a community college associate's degree, he said.
“During my time on the School Board, we have really worked to kick-start post-secondary school opportunities for every student, and not just the top students that might go on to a four-year program,” said Ingels.
“In the Legislature, I will work to increase flexibility for local districts to innovate for the benefit of every student and family, seek ways to reduce the red tape that school administrators and teachers deal with on a daily basis, and protect taxpayers by always considering the impacts on family, school and state budgets.”
Ingels is a past president of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, and is a member of the Iowa corn, soybean and pork producer associations and Practical Farmers of Iowa.
He coaches youth sports in Maynard and Oelwein and serves as a lector and usher at St. Francis of Assisi church in Fayette.
Bearinger, D-Oelwein, was first elected to the seat in 2012. He ran unopposed in 2018. Professionally, he's been a teacher and FFA advisor, and has a master's in agriculture degree from Iowa State University. He has served as education director for ISU Extension in Buchanan County.
Bearinger also has served on the Oelwein City Council.
He and his wife, Eileen, have one son and one daughter.