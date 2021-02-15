May 27, 1961 — Feb. 13, 2021
EDGEWOOD — Randy Alan Morarend, 59, of Edgewood, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home. He was born May 27, 1961 to Delois and Lois (White) Morarend. Randy was a graduate of Central High School in Elkader. Shortly after graduating, Randy served honorably in the United States Army.
Survivors: three siblings, David (Kris), Neil (Carol Moser), and Barbara (Rollie) Totman; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation: 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Memorial Service with Military Rites to follow at 3 p.m.
A private family inurnment will occur at a later date.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.