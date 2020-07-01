WEST UNION — The County Fair was on, then there was the novel coronavirus pandemic, then nearby county fairs and the Iowa State Fair canceled. But the Fayette County Fair announced it would remain on, with activities to be announced. That time has come.
Pop country artist Randy Hauser will still headline the Fayette County Fair entertainment on Saturday, July 25, as the Fair in West Union announced recently.
The singer-songwriter has had several Billboard Hot 100 songs, including “Running Out of Moonlight” which peaked at no. 24 in August 2013, and other top-100 songs such as, “How Country Feels,” “Boots On,” “Goodnight Kiss,” “Like A Cowboy,” “We Went” and “Anything Goes.”
Opening acts will include Decorah native-turned Nashville artist Cory Farley and his band, and West Union native Steven Schroeder, singing country favorites.
Farley’s popular tunes, according to Spotify rankings, include “You Can Go Farm Yourself,” “Hayloft,” “I’ll Start the Car for You” and “Just a Girl.”
Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7.
Tickets are on sale at https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/randy-houser-fcf2020/pre-sale and at Unionland Feed and Food Market in West Union.
There will be no chairs allowed in the trackside area and no carry-ins.
Tickets cost $20 for the grandstand and $40 for standing only on the track. Limited VIP bleacher seating nearest the stage is $100 and includes a catered meal and four drink tickets, a separate bar and portable toilets. (The online ordering page did not say VIP tickets were sold out yet, before entering a credit card.)
OTHER NIGHTS
Organizers are hoping to start a tradition with the “first annual” Late Model Showdown on Wednesday, July 22. Laps begin at 7 p.m., followed by racing at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20, except for ages 6-11 who admit for $5 and ages 5 and under who admit free. The race offers a $4,000 payout to the winner.
A School Bus Race will be Thursday, July 23, with pit passes for $25. This race offers a $2,500 payout to the winner.
The Demolition Derby will be Friday, July 24, with admission costing $10 for adults, ages 6-12 $5, and ages 5 and under admit free.