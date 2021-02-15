Feb. 18, 1953 — Feb. 12, 2021
OELWEIN — Randy Pfiester, 67, of Oelwein passed away Friday Feb. 12, 2021 at his home.
Public visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 17 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home. Services will begin at 6 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to dress casual as that is how Randy would like it. A memorial fund has been established.
Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.
Randall Lawrence Pfiester, aka “Grandpa Roni”, was born in Oelwein on Feb. 18, 1953 to parents Lawrence and Patricia (Weyant) Pfiester. He graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1971. On Aug. 19, 1971 he was united in marriage with Robin Kappmeyer in Oelwein. Randy then served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from February of 1973 to June of 1976. He was employed with John Deere for 30 years.
Randy was hardworking man. After a lay-off from John Deere in the 80’s he moved his family to Colorado where he learned to do construction on high rise buildings, which he then continued to do in a move to California. After moving back to Iowa and going back to work for John Deere, he still continued a side business of handyman, contractor, and construction. When he retired from Deere’s in 2007, it was his side business that kept him really busy. A lot of you will always have a reminder of him, because of the work he did for you. First and foremost though, Randy was a family man. His family always came first, no matter what. Whether it was a Christmas gathering or a family BBQ, at an always too small of a house, he was always smiling, laughing and enjoyed being with his family. Randy and his wife Robin raised three great children and then helped raised three wonderful grandchildren, whom they loved dearly. However, it was in September of 2016 that Randy was blessed with his pride and joy, his namesake, Jayce Randall Flynn was born. Randy was the greatest great-grandpa ever and cherished every minute he spent with his little buddy. Together they spent hours playing with legos, cars, tractors, puzzles or just sitting together watching YouTube on the TV, and Randy loved every second of it. His love for his great- grandson, his Jaycer, was tremendous and like no other. Randy will be greatly missed by us all.
Left to celebrate Randy’s life are his wife Robin; his children: Ryan Pfiester of Oelwein, Autumn Eiklenborg of Oelwein and Jared Pfiester of Oelwein; his grandchildren: Alysha Eiklenborg, Paige Stelter and Dalton Flynn; his great-grandson Jayce Flynn; his mother Patricia Hanson of Oelwein; his sisters: Linda (Delbert) Hillman of Oelwein and Shyla (Steve) Westpfahl of Oelwein; his step-siblings: Kristi Hanson and Chuck Hanson of Illinois; his mother-in-law Teresa Kappmeyer; his sister-in-law Judy (Dave) Elleson of Illinois; his brothers-in-law: Eric (Debra) Kappmeyer and Andrew Kappmeyer, both of Wisconsin; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Pfiester; his father-in-law Frank Kappmeyer; his step-father Charles Hanson and his nephew Michael Elleson.