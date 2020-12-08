First Responders are that unique body of emergency persons with specialized training that is put to the test every time they are called into service. Never knowing what the situation will be is part of the job. Having up-to-date equipment helps them utilize their training to the fullest and in many cases brings about much better outcomes for those being helped. In small towns and rural areas many folks have given many thanks to rescue personnel that helped them get to hospitals from remote locations, all the while tending to the emergency at hand.
The Readlyn EMS Association is turning the tables on its service area and beyond as recipient of community generosity. The Association says it owes a debt of gratitude to many organizations and community members for helping reach their fundraising goal of $22,000 to purchase a new AED/Heart Monitor for the ambulance service.
“Our old model will no longer be FDA approved after February 2021,” explained Andrea Buehler, Readlyn EMS. “Without a new device, we would not be able to provide adequate healthcare services for those who may experience heart related concerns.”
The new Zoll X series model will allow emergency personnel to have an all-in-one option for blood pressure checks, oxygen and heart rate readings, and EKG monitoring. New features will provide them with CPR assistance functions, time stamping of events, and the ability to check carbon monoxide levels.
Buehler referenced the holiday movie, The Polar Express saying that, “Sometimes seeing is believing. And sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.”
It’s exactly those heartfelt moments and invisible traits that are the foundation of what Readlyn, Wapsie Valley, and Bremer County are built upon, she said.
“As a community, you continue to have faith in our abilities, trust our knowledge, and have confidence in our dedication to show up at each call and provide the best emergent healthcare services possible. In our time of need, we had that same faith in our community’s ability to help us reach our financial goal, had trust in your knowledge to understand there is a true need for new medical equipment, and had unwavering confidence in your dedication to provide assistance when someone needs a helping hand,” Buehler said in expressing the Association’s gratitude.
Buehler said Readlyn EMS has a 62-sq-mile service area that covers all of Readlyn and parts of Tripoli, Sumner, Denver and Dunkerton. She said the new AED will be able to be used on more than 71 percent of Readlyn’s population: 135 people age 65 and older, 446 ages 18-64, and 155 youth ages 5-17.
“We are only able to use the AED on children 8 years of age and older, resulting in using our device on a portion of the 5-17 year age group. However, the blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter and carbon monoxide features can be used to provide healthcare data regardless of the age of the patient,” she said. Her figures are based on the 2000 and 2010 Census results, during which time Readlyn alone, experienced an 8.75 percent population growth.
The Readlyn EMS Association thanks the organizations that selected the Association as grant recipients this year.
The Gordon Flesch Foundation, $1,000
Bremer County and Readlyn Community Foundations, $11,000
Waverly Walmart Community Grant, $500
RTC Communications, $1,000
The grant notifications came in from April to June of this year. The community fundraising took place in September and October. On Sept. 20th, with the help of six Wapsie Valley High School juniors, they folded, stuffed, addressed, and stamped over 600 flyers that were sent out to residents in the community.
“To our friends and family who make up the wonderful community we serve, thank you for your support. We never would have reached our goal without your heartfelt generosity. Collectively, you provided us with $12,000 that allows us to purchase the new device outright,” Buehler said. “From all the Readlyn EMS Association families to all of yours, Happy Holidays!”