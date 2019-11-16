READLYN —Kim Brown, owner of Inspired luncheonette in Readlyn, will be honored Monday, Nov. 18, at the Iowa Events Center as the Iowa Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Neighbor Philanthropy Award winner. She was selected for her commitment to providing a hospitality venue in her rural community.
Open four days per week and some Saturdays, Inspired luncheonette serves up true comfort food—drawn from the recipes of local church cookbooks. There are no paid employees, rather local women (ages 65 to 80) come in daily to help cook and serve the paying customers, many of whom are also retired locals.
Inspired, at 314 Main St., is an instantly warm and hospitable destination. A mix of vintage tables and chairs provide comfortable, familiar seating amid a mix of eclectic and antique items in the décor, many of which are for sale. The smell of homemade soups and lunches tantalize one’s senses and the coffee is always fresh and ready.
Brown, a Readlyn native, is in her eighth year of operation at Inspired. She gives much credit to the success of her endeavor to the Readlyn Community Club, and members Ron and Judy Leistikow, who were very supportive of her plans.
“We worked a lot of projects together. They inspired me to take on Inspired,” Brown said.
Readlyn’s 800-plus residents consider Inspired luncheonette a community center, as well as restaurant. Brown is an active community member in other ways, too.
As a member of the Readlyn Community Club, Brown 10 years ago suggested a Valentine’s Ball fundraiser. To date, the annual event has raised more than $200K for local nonprofits.
Brown has also served on the Wapsie Valley Education Foundation and has been key to the nonprofits annual $20K+ fundraising efforts. She explained these funds go to support scholarships and teacher grants that help provide items in classrooms.
“Inspired Luncheonette demonstrates that just one establishment can have a far-reaching impact on an entire community,” said Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, “Kim Brown and her downtown café are truly cornerstones for her community.”
“I’m involved in the community because I think it’s important to do so,” Brown said. “But don’t think that I do these things alone. It takes a lot of volunteers or we wouldn’t be able to do what we do here.”
Brown said the award is for everybody that has been involved in Inspired luncheonette.