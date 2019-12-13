Everywhere I look there seems to be a countdown to Christmas. No wonder folks get anxious and cranky at this time of year, with everyone asking, “Are you all set for Christmas?” “Got all your shopping done?” “What goodies did you bake this year?” “Did you know there are only 10 days ‘til Christmas Eve?”
My answers are as follows, “No,” “No,” “I have the recipes out,” “Yes, I have a calendar.”
My mom always had the tree up right after Thanksgiving and she made some fabulous holiday treats. The only problem with the treats was that they disappeared before the holiday arrived and she had to hold another baking session.
Next to her fudge, the treats that disappeared the fastest were the cutout sugar cookies. We got to help with those after she rolled out the dough. I still have some of her old cookie cutters. The reindeer one always brings smiles when I think how she fussed about the antlers not coming out all the time. We would have to piece them together or re-roll the dough and try again, but she insisted on having reindeer cookies on the tray.
Usually the cookies weren’t frosted. Instead we used colored sugar, jimmies and cinnamon candies. It was a big deal when we were allowed to decorate the cookies, and an even bigger deal when company commented on them on the platter.
I like a slightly soft sugar cookie that isn’t too sweet. Many sugar cookies crumble on first bite, but I like one that stays intact through a few nibbles, so the quest was on. My search took me to several popular baking sites on the Internet (yes, I look for recipes, I don’t always use my own).
I found a great sugar cookie recipe on the Just a Pinch site, submitted by Cassie Thornburg from Anaheim, Calif. She earned a blue ribbon for her Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies and I can see why. I am baking these this year!
Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies
Cook time: 15 Min. Prep time: 2 Hr. Serves: 8-10
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
1 cup butter, softened
3 oz cream cheese, softened (use full-fat or the consistency won’t be right)
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon almond extract
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg yolk
2 cups all-purpose flour
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine sugar, butter, cream cheese, salt, extracts, and egg yolk.
2. Blend well.
3. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup, and level off to measure.
4. Stir in flour until blended.
5. Cover with plastic wrap and shape into a disk. Refrigerate for about 2 hours or overnight.
6. Heat oven to 350. On a lightly floured board, roll out dough, 1/3 at a time, to 1/8 inch thickness. (Keep remaining dough refrigerated).
7. Cut into desired shapes with floured cutters. Place 1 inch apart on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Leave cookies plain or sprinkle with sugar crystals at this point. Bake for 7- 10 minutes or until a light golden brown.
8. Immediately remove from sheets and cool on wire racks.
9. Cool completely. Frost and decorate as desired. Enjoy!