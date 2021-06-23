Claire Harrington doesn’t let any grass grow under his feet, unless it’s on a golf course — but even there, he is always moving. His motto is, “A body in motion stays in motion.”
Claire is the smiling and always helpful weight room monitor at the Williams Wellness Center.
Wednesday morning he was surprised with applause, balloons and flowers by the Positively Oelwein Committee, as they presented him with a Clapper Award for outstanding customer service.
“I just wanted him to get the recognition he deserves,” said center director Jessica Burkhart, who nominated Claire for the award. “He is pretty indispensable around here.”
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, he opens up the wellness facility before 5 a.m. and goes about his morning duties, sometimes assisting members, helping clean equipment, and numerous other tasks to be found.
Claire retired from his position in the parts department at Iowa Motor Company a few short decades ago. Then the Williams Wellness Center opened and he found a little part-time job, just to give him something to do. That was in 2002.
“He has been here longer than any of us,” Burkhart said. “He is familiar with everyone, welcoming to new members, gives tours, volunteers to fix minor repairs, and makes us little signs for things. He’s amazing.”
Claire and his wife Anna Mary are mainstays in the community. Married for 68 years, they have five children, about a dozen grandchildren, and an equal number of great grandkids. They consider staying active a necessity in keeping up with their family. Anna Mary was a teacher and then worked as an aide to Julie Williams at the high school for 18 years. She confesses to being “more retired” than her ever-active husband, who will be 91 next month.
Burkhart marvels at his energy and willingness to assist, along with the fact that he continues to be like clockwork for almost 19 years.
“We just are so thankful to have him on our staff. He’s a keeper,” Burkhart said. “Wherever we need a little help, there’s Claire!”