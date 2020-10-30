Voters have cast record numbers of absentee ballots locally since the state began tracking these in 2012.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers estimated that some 5,100 absentee ballots are in as of Friday since her office mailed out 5,545 absentee ballots to voters who requested them and voters have yet to send back about 400 absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots in for Buchanan County number 5,092 as of Friday out of 5,495 ballots mailed and 4,272 for Clayton County out of 4,605 mailed, data show from the Iowa Secretary of State. These figures may lag behind the estimates of local auditors as they did for Fayette County which the state puts at 4,963 absentee ballots returned out of 5,507 mailed.
The record still stands. The previous presidential election cycle which had similarly high absentee ballots cast was 2012, when the Barack Obama versus Mitt Romney race topped the ballot. That year, Fayette County had 4,099 absentee votes out of 10,400 voting; Buchanan had 4,189 absentees out of 10,602 voting; and Clayton had 3,440 absentees out of 9,200 voting.
In 2016 during the last presidential election cycle, when the Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton race topped the ticket, 3,618 absentee ballots were cast in Fayette County, state data show, out of 10,098 votes cast here. That year, Buchanan County had 3,770 voting absentee out of 10,377 voting, and Clayton County had 3,223 absentee votes out of 9,217 voting.
Absentee ballots were not broken out in the 2008 presidential cycle turnout, when Barack Obama defeated John McCain, but Fayette County had 10,337 voting; Buchanan had 10,342 voting; and Clayton had 9,055 voting.
Filled out and signed absentee ballots can be dropped off in the Fayette County Auditor’s Office drop box in the courthouse lobby, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and during special extended hours on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Likewise, the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office announced it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, to allow voting an absentee ballot. The courthouse is at 210 Fifth Ave. N.E., Independence.
Clayton County Auditor’s Office tells voters for more information about returning an absentee ballot in person to call the Auditor’s Office at 563-245-1106.
According to the Secretary of State’s calendar, voters have until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 to fix incomplete affidavit envelopes at the county auditor’s office.
The last day to request an absentee ballot in person at the county auditor’s office is Monday, Nov. 2.
General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Absentee ballots already requested may be delivered to the county auditor until 9 p.m., according to the Secretary of State.
Persons who requested and have received an absentee ballot by mail and no longer wish to vote absentee need to refrain from throwing away their ballot. Contact the county auditor’s office for instructions, which in Fayette County is 563-422-3497; Buchanan County, 319-334-4109; Clayton County, 563-245-1106.
Those with internet access may track their ballot online or find their polling place based on their address, at sos.iowa.gov. On the right side of the homepage under “Quick Links,” click on “Track Your Absentee Ballot” or “Find Your Precinct/Polling Place.”