The Oelwein City Council will discuss the responsibilities of the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission regarding the blue recycling bins, when members meet in regular session tonight at the Oelwein Community Plaza. At the 6 p.m. meeting the Council is expected to approve a resolution suspending payment of recycling fees to the commission since the bins have been removed from the city.
The resolution spells out what the city requires of the Commission: to work with local businesses to host the bins, to manage the sites and take responsibility for cleanup, and to work toward an improved 28E agreement with the cities in Fayette County that spells out the the cities’ responsibilities.
The Council will consider a resolution regarding demolition of dangerous buildings. This resolution is being created so that the city can order dangerous buildings to be torn down once the board of appeals, which also acts as the housing board, makes the determination. The resolution makes it clear that if the homeowners fail to tear down the property, the city can tear them down and assess the cost to the property.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted there are three homes in town that lost certificate of occupancy due to fires. Two of the houses have been determined dangerous buildings and must come down. Mulfinger explains funding is essential for the program to work, and while the city has funds available, they are in reserves with economic development, which comes from local option sales tax.
Mulfinger notes in his memo to Council that the city can be aggressive in tear downs, but continuing down that road means there is less money for the home improvement loan fund. He suggests approving the resolution, however, the cost of each tear down will come before the Council separately for approval.
The Council is expected to approve a change order on the Wings East pavement improvements project for $25,288. When a portion of 13th Avenue NE was removed, unforeseen water was found moving under the street and continues to come from somewhere other than rainwater or run off. This change order will help keep the road in good condition for many years. Funding will come from the road user tax.
Committee liaison reports round out tonight’s meeting. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are optional.