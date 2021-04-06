OELWEIN — Work has begun for the new park shelter and restrooms at Red Gate Park on the city’s west side. Fleming Concrete Pumping of Independence and a crew from Miller Construction Inc. of Oelwein began working on the modern restrooms this week as the project gets underway.
One year ago, on March 28, 2020, Red Gate Park was all but leveled when an F1 tornado ripped through the west edge of Oelwein, also causing extensive damage at Woodlawn Cemetery, and an apartment complex on 13th Avenue NW. Winds reaching 107 mph twisted and ripped trees from the ground, destroyed a multiple-stall garage and took out a stairwell causing serious structural damage at the apartment building.
After approximately 40 downed trees and the large, heavily damaged shelter were cleared away at Red Gate, City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson looked over the stark landscape and called it a blank slate. As he settled in putting together an improvement plan, he looked at the natural disaster as a way to start fresh rebuilding the beloved west side park. The park has long been the site for the annual Italian-American Heritage Day celebration each August, as well as a quiet picnic spot and trailhead to the Oelwein biking/walking trail system.
Johnson’s improvement plan includes new public restrooms with running water and electricity, attached to a new shelter featuring stone pillars and metal roof. He was able to save the existing concrete slab from the old shelter, and Miller Construction is adding the restrooms along the west end of the slab. The restroom doors will face the park driveway where they will be accessed from a new sidewalk that will also encircle the shelter, making the entire new facility more handicap accessible.
On the back side of the restroom wall facing the shelter, a countertop will be installed with multiple electrical outlets for persons renting the shelter to utilize for roasters/crockpots when serving food for gatherings. The picnic tables that were at the shelter were not damaged and will be given a fresh coat of paint and reused.
The 12-by-21-foot bathroom will be similar to the one between Diamonds 2 and 3 at Wings Park and will be under the same roof as the rest of the shelter. Because vandalism is always a problem to consider, Johnson has ordered two steel security door covers for the new restrooms that are like the ones on the doors at the Wings Park restroom. These covers were finished by Ryan Bergan with the school metal program, and painted by Transco.
“We had so many projects on hold from last year due to COVID-19. We were anxious for spring to get here to start on some of them this year. The new shelter at Red Gate Park was one we wanted to get busy on right away. I’m excited to see this project get underway,” Johnson said.
The new park improvements are being paid for with insurance money and Johnson hopes the project will be finished up by early summer, so it can be enjoyed through the warm weather months.