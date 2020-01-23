Everyone knows the movie, "The Christmas Story," and the legend of the Red Ryder air rifle that tamed the Old West!
Remember when you received your first BB gun? It was the best day of your 12 years on earth. When Dad handed it to you, he have you the lecture. "This is a dangerous weapon — respect it and use it responsibly. (Don't shoot [someone's] eye out!)"
Life was good. You now thought you had mastered the art and could shoot the wings off a fly. Just when everything was great, the neighbor reported his picture window had a BB hole in it! Could it have been a ricochet or maybe that shoot-from-the-hip, rapid fire drill [had gone] wrong?
Responsibility is now front and center. It will take all your money from mowing, raking and snow shoveling to make this right. Actions have consequences!
Some people have never learned to be responsible or accountable — no matter how old or important they think they have become.