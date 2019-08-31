The trio, 3 Redneck Tenors, will take the stage at the Williams Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
The performers are down to earth and sure to make one laugh with their musical talents and funny stories. This trio was one of the top ten finalist on the second season of America’s Got Talent. Those talented artists cast in 3 Redneck Tenors are, Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Fruge.
Their music ranges from gospel, to country, to pop, to classical, and even Broadway.
The 3 Redneck Tenors have chosen an array of music for their Oelwein performance, that includes: La Donna e Mobile’, TV Themes: Andy Griffith Show, Bonanza, The Love Boat, and Green Acres, New York State of Mind & New York, This is the Moment,
The Impossible Dream, and many more.
Matthew Lord also has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S., including San Francisco Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago, among others. He has also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera as Piangi in the Hamburg Germany production. Lord’s concert appearances include engagements with the Detroit Symphony, the Juilliard Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony and Santa Fe Symphony to name a few.
Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre.
Jonathan Fruge’s performances and soloist appearances include at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Meyerson Center, and the Texas State Capitol.
The next show in the Artist Series at Williams Center for the Arts will be “Rumours” – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Tickets for the shows are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office (319-283-1105), the Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), or on-line at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Ticket prices are $25 for adults in advance, and $30 for adults at the ticket window the evening of the concert.
All students in the Oelwein Community School District and the Sacred Heart Elementary School are admitted free of charge. For further questions call the Williams Center for the Arts office at (319-283-6616) and leave a message on the answering machine.