The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday announced the regional playoff pairings for all classes.
The first round games will be played on Monday, Oct. 19, the second round on Wednesday, Oct. 21, third round on Monday, Oct. 26 and the regional championships on Tuesday, Oct. 27, or Wednesday, Oct. 28 All games begin at 7 p.m.
In Class 1A Region 6, one side of the bracket has the first-round matches of Don Bosco (10-17) at West Central (8-2) with the winner playing Wapsie Valley (17-6) in Fairbank. The other second round match will be held in Dunkerton, and will come from East Buchanan at Edgewood-Colesburg (13-11) and Waterloo Christian (10-12) at Dunkerton (13-7).
On the other side of the bracket, the second round match to be played at St. Ansgar, will come from the first-round matches are Northwood-Kensett (3-6) at Saint Ansgar (19-4) and Riceville (0-12) at Nashua-Plainfield (10-15). The second round at Turkey Valley will come from Kee (4-9) at Turkey Valley (16-6), and Central Elkader (3-17) at Tripoli (15-11).
The site for the championship game on Oct. 28 is yet to be determined.
In Class 2A Region 6, Starmont and Jesup potentially could meet in the Oct. 28 championship game at Waterloo West. Both open with first round byes.
Starmont's side of the bracket opens with Alburnett (4-17) at North Linn (12-10), with Denver (29-5) hosting the winner in round two. Starmont (14-11) will host Maquoketa Valley.
On Jesup's side, North Cedar (2-16) at Regina Catholic (12-8) opens play, with Columbus Catholic (18-14) hosting the winner in Waterloo. Jesup (15-10) will play Grundy Center (17-17).
In Class 3A Region 6, Oelwein and North Fayette Valley potentially could meet Independence in the championship, which will be played at Center Point-Urbana on Oct. 27.
On their side of the bracket, North Fayette Valley (5-12) will host Oelwein (3-24) in the first round. The winner will travel to Union, LaPorte to face the winner of South Tama (7-18) at Union (29-8).
On its side, Independence (22-6) hosts Center Point-Urbana (11-15) and Monticello (14-8) hosts Vinton-Shellsburg (13-21) with the winners playing round two at Independence.