Area customers of Regions Bank in Oelwein received letters in their mail Monday regarding the status of the local bank. The contents of the letter were shared with the Oelwein Daily Register, stating the Oelwein branch of Regions is closing at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21.
A spokesperson at the Oelwein branch said the bank is consolidating to its larger locations. There are three Regions banks in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area, on both Mulberry Street and Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, and University Avenue in Cedar Falls.
The bank employee said Regions is continuing business at all three of those locations, but chose to close up the smaller branch in Oelwein. The employee said they were not given detailed information.
The Regions bank building has a long history as a financial institution in Oelwein. Before being located at 25 N. Frederick Ave., Oelwein State Bank was organized Jan. 26, 1946, at 10 E. Charles St., with a capital of $75,000. It was started by W. Palmer and Hazel P. Wilson, and Churchill T. and Marvel Williams.
The following year, a branch office was opened in Aurora. In 1959 the new bank building was completed at 25 N. Frederick, with a modern drive up added in 1972.
The bank has undergone numerous name changes and was also known as Union Planters and Magna Bank, before becoming Regions. Its corporate headquarters are located in Alabama.
The employee we spoke with did not know how many local and area customers will be affected by the closing, however, all are encouraged to switch to one of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls locations. Persons can call to make an appointment to discuss their options if they wish.
Regions Oelwein branch has five employees. They will have the option of transferring to another area location if positions are available.