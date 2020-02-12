The Oelwein Daily Register took home three awards from the Iowa Newspaper Convention last Friday.
The Register was judged in Daily Class I, for papers with fewer than 10,000 readers, and won three second-place entries.
Editor Chris Baldus won Second-Place Master Columnist, behind the Mason City Globe Gazette’s Jaci Smith.
Reporter Deb Kunkle garnered the Second-Best News Feature Photo with the comment: “Lucille’s look at Merlin shows that she had thought for many years about them sitting together after more than 70 years of marriage.”
The Iowa City Daily Iowan’s Katrina Zentz took first for a “golden hour” lighting moment — which refers to the warm light before sunrise or after sunset — of a memory at Molly’s Cupcakes.
Our ad composition team had the second-place Special Section Advertising, with the judge’s note: “Very nice! I really enjoyed reviewing this publication.”
The Carroll Times Herold took first with the comment, “well balanced and eye catching” work.