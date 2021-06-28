Fayette County Extension will host a day camp, “Day at the Fair,” on Friday, July 23 at the 4-H building on the fairgrounds in West Union. Students completing K-3 will take part in hands-on activities. Cost is $15 and includes lunch from the Clover Cafe. Register by July 16 at https://tinyurl.com/5nfvdf3y or call Extension, 563-425-3331.
The day will include visits from the Iowa State University Insect Zoo and the Iowa Learning Farms Water Rocks Conservation Station. The fair board also has an entertainer coming in, and the kids will participate.