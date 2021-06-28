Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Wapsie Valley Athletics “Warrior Golf Classic” four-person best shot will be Saturday, July 24 at Big Rock Country Club, 9684 146th St., in Fayette. All are welcome.

The cost of $50 per golfer includes a green fee, barbecue lunch, tee-off games, contests and prizes. Sponsorships are available.

Register a foursome by emailing activities director Brett Bergman, bbergman@wapsievalleyschools.org.

Prepay your foursome by the end of Wednesday (“before [Thursday] July 1”) and get free Wapsie Valley athletics T-shirts and be entered for a drawing. The Venmo code is Wapsievalley.

 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos