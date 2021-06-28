The Wapsie Valley Athletics “Warrior Golf Classic” four-person best shot will be Saturday, July 24 at Big Rock Country Club, 9684 146th St., in Fayette. All are welcome.
The cost of $50 per golfer includes a green fee, barbecue lunch, tee-off games, contests and prizes. Sponsorships are available.
Register a foursome by emailing activities director Brett Bergman, bbergman@wapsievalleyschools.org.
Prepay your foursome by the end of Wednesday (“before [Thursday] July 1”) and get free Wapsie Valley athletics T-shirts and be entered for a drawing. The Venmo code is Wapsievalley.