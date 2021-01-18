“Painting with Abbey,” the next painting class fundraiser for the Nature All Around Us Art Series with Clayton County Conservation, will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 at the Osborne Nature Center. Space is limited, so reservations are required. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 16 at www.claytoncountyconservation.org, or call 563-245-1516 to reserve a spot.
Participants will be painting a winter scene with Naturalist Abbey Harkrader. The workshop is open to adults and teens. All art materials will be provided and participants will leave with a finished painting to take home. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages to enjoy while they paint.
Funds for this will benefit the Nature All Around Us Mural Project that was completed in the spring at the Osborne Nature Center by Artist Jordyn Brennan, from Upper Iowa University. A grant through the Iowa Arts Council is funding part of this project, but matching funds are needed to complete the grant.